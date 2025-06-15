CX Institutional Buys 133 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $2,201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 51.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 41.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $296.33 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $254.44 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -296.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -736.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

