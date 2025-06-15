CX Institutional Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,558 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 736.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 766,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,774,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

