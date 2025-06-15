CX Institutional Invests $222,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.93 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

