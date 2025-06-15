CX Institutional Invests $227,000 in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,462.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,183,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,506,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,314,000 after purchasing an additional 629,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,247,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.