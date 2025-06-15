CX Institutional Invests $240,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.