CX Institutional Invests $242,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $164.69 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

