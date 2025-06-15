CX Institutional Invests $322,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CX Institutional bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

KHC opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

