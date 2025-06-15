CX Institutional Makes New $224,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,306,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,371.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,340.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,074.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,550.00 and a 12 month high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.