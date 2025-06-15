CX Institutional Purchases 52 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in MSCI were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 147.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $541.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.15. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $475.32 and a one year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

