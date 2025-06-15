CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 27,080 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Down 2.7%

ATEC opened at $11.06 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $719,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 771,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,031,385. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $47,991.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,065.99. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,584 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.