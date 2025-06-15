CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Newmont were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.87 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

