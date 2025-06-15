CX Institutional Takes $206,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NiSource by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 314,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,352 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 244,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE NI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $152,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,760.18. This trade represents a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

