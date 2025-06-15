CX Institutional Takes $221,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

