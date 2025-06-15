CX Institutional Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,160. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,820 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

LH stock opened at $260.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $198.07 and a 12-month high of $263.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

