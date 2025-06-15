Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.94. 428,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 697,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 6,275.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

