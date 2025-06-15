Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 107888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Energizer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.38%.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 58.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 775,221 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Energizer by 28.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,327,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 515,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $9,069,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

