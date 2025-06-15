F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,897,154,000 after buying an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $316,814,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 34,698.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $198,661,000 after purchasing an additional 743,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.56.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $286.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.54. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.68 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,465.89. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,370,959. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

