Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 585,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $125.11 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $132.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. The trade was a 31.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,291 shares of company stock worth $12,078,254. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

