Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

UAL stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

