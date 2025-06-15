Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

