Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 3,243 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 47.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 244.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

