Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 169.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 4.0%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

