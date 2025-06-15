Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 913.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $306,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 26.1% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $137.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

