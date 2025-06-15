Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,928 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $995,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 877,339 shares in the company, valued at $100,121,926.68. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,905 shares of company stock worth $97,155,665. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $161.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.