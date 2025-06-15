Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 4,540 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

NYSE VALE opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

