Focus Financial Network Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.92.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.4%

DRI opened at $217.04 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.