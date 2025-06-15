Focus Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9%

Stryker stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

