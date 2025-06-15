Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,903 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 168.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.0%

FELE stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FELE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,758.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,780. This trade represents a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

