Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

