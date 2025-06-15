GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after acquiring an additional 342,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

