Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 4.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.96. 5,172,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 11,047,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.