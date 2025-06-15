Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 48 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $334.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.81.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.32 EPS. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.09.

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

