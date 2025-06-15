Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,600 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 1,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Silgan by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $54.13 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Silgan’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLGN

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.