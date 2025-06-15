Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $5,573,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,937,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,410.96. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,843. The trade was a 45.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on SEI Investments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

