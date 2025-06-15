Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.03 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

