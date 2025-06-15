Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $149.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average is $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.67, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

