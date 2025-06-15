Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURFree Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 320.1% during the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,140 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 77,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of AUR opened at $5.46 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AUR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.