Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 320.1% during the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,140 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 77,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of AUR opened at $5.46 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AUR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

