Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.90 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNO opened at $40.37 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.25, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

