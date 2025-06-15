Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,373,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,970,654.66. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $10,599,173.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,218,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,398,014.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of BROS opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

