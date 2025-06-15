Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $18,731,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $5,501,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $95.17 and a twelve month high of $256.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

