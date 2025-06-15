Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,900 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,637 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $122,714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $100,845,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after buying an additional 996,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $92.23 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

