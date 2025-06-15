Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

