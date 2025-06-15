Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $335,858,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,144,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,438,000. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.37, for a total transaction of $6,774,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,450. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 983,990 shares of company stock worth $163,182,482. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.5%

Ares Management stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.09. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

