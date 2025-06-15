Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,168. This trade represents a 51.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $59.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

