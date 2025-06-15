Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ STLD opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

