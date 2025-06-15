Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $304,000 in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Interface alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,936,000 after purchasing an additional 246,726 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth $44,969,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 218,113 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $28,897,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 676,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.