Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,427 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Knowles by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Knowles by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Knowles by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Knowles stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

