Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,277 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Incyte Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of INCY stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.