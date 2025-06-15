Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,581 shares of company stock worth $33,664,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $104.76 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

