Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 24,500 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.09% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.77 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

